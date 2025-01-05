61 out of 103 "Shaheds" destroyed, 42 drones lost in location - Air Force

On the night of January 5, 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 103 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force, and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

How many drones were shot down by our air defense?

According to the Air Force, as of 09:00 a.m., 61 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed downed in the Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Dnipro, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytskyi regions. No hits were recorded.

42 enemy imitator drones were lost in the area (no negative consequences).

Consequences of the enemy attack

Several private houses in the Kharkiv region were damaged by the fall of a damaged attack UAV. The victims are being helped.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the evening of Saturday, January 4, enemy "shahids" were spotted in the airspace of Ukraine.