Operators of Unmanned Systems Forces hit over 54 thousand enemy targets in December - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a monthly meeting with the commanders of unmanned systems and electronic warfare units via video conference. The meeting summarized the results of work in December.

According to him, there is a further increase in the use of unmanned systems on the battlefield. The enemy has increased the share of strike UAVs with fiber-optic control channels, which pose a threat to military equipment during its movement. However, we are not standing still and have also started using fiber-optic FPV drones, which expand the capabilities to defeat and destroy Russian military equipment and personnel.

Syrskyi also noted the dynamics of increasing the effectiveness and survivability of our unmanned systems. The undisputed leader in this is the BPS regiment of Major Robert Brovdi.

Results of work

In total, in December, the Ukrainian Defense Forces' air defense operators engaged over 54,000 enemy targets. Kamikaze drones accounted for almost half of this result - 49%.

The highest performance was demonstrated by the units of the 46th Airmobile Brigade, 57th Motorized Infantry, 28th Mechanized, 35th Marine Brigade and the 3rd Assault Brigade.

"I am grateful to the soldiers for their steadfastness and efficiency in destroying the enemy. I heard reports from Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, representatives of structural subdivisions of the General Staff, branches and services of the Armed Forces, and various components of the Defense Forces on the results of work and development of the capabilities of the UAV units - aviation and ground unmanned systems and unmanned marine boats.

It was about high-tech developments in the field of air defense and electronic warfare and their application on the battlefield, as well as countering the latest models of enemy equipment," the statement said.

Syrsky paid special attention to building the capabilities of the unmanned systems unit of the 155th Mechanized Brigade, as well as to the problematic issues that need to be addressed.

"I have given all the necessary orders. We are increasing the number of brigades with an enhanced unmanned component. We are finalizing the concept of using a separate brigade of the BSF and its typical structure, and have reached the finish line. I set the task for January and honored the best soldiers of the BGS units.

We will continue to work together. After all, the more effective the use of our high-tech weapons is, the better we will save the lives of Ukrainian servicemen," summarizes Syrsky.