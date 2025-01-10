The former "people's governor" of Donbas, leader of the Donetsk separatists and Russian collaborator Pavel Gubarev said that Russia has suffered enormous losses, so the war must be stopped immediately.

According to Gubarev, Russians do not need to expand their "living space" anymore, the land they have is enough, so there is no need to fight anymore. He acknowledged that the Russian army loses hundreds of people a day in the battles that he calls "meat grinder." He estimated Russia's total losses at 700,000 people.

He called former People's Deputy and separatist Oleh Tsarev and others who demand to fight until victory criminals.

Gubarev also assured that human lives are very important to Russia, "especially men with weapons because Ukraine is not their only enemy".

