Russian oil depot ’Liskinskaya’ hit by three AFU UAVs, triggering large-scale fire

On the night of January 16, Special Operations Forces units, in coordination with other parts of the Defense Forces, successfully attacked the 'Liskinskaya' oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"According to available information, at least three attack UAVs hit the target. A large-scale fire broke out at the facility. It is known that the tank farm was storing fuel, which, in particular, was used to meet the needs of the Russian occupation army.

More detailed information on the consequences of the damage is being clarified," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that more than 10 vehicles and 2 fire trains are extinguishing the fire at the oil depot in the Liski district of the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

