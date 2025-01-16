ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10160 visitors online
News Financial assistance to Ukraine
929 10

UK to provide $6.6 billion in aid to Ukraine in 2025 - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on joining the EU

The United Kingdom plans to provide Ukraine with at least $6.6 billion in 2025.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint briefing with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Censor.NET reports.

"We have agreed on at least $3.6 billion in annual military aid to Ukraine for as long as it is needed. We have also prepared a decision on another $3 billion from Russian assets. In total, this year alone, we should reach $6.6 billion from Britain," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the transfer of 150 British-made artillery barrels and a new mobile air defense system "Gravehawk" to Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine and UK sign agreement on 100-year partnership

Author: 

UK (1239) Volodymyr Zelenskyy (7182) aid (2505)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 