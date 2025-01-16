Delegation of Accounting Chamber headed by Zelenskyy’s friend Pishchanska went to London for accountant’s day at expense of UAH 477 thousand. PHOTO

On November 8, 2024, the Chairman of the Accounting Chamber (AC) Olha Pishchanska went on a business trip to the UK to celebrate the International Day of Accountants.

This was reported by journalist and member of the Public Integrity Council Nataliia Sokolenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Instead of a thousand words: this is a photo of the delegation of the Accounting Chamber of Ukraine on a business trip to the UK — the Chairman of the AC Olha Pishchanska is sitting at the table, and standing from left to right are the member of the AC Kyrylo Klymenko, the advisor (!) to the Chairman of the AC Dmytro Storozhuk, and the acting (!) Head of the Secretariat of the OP Vasyl Nevidomyi. They came to London at our expense to celebrate the accountant's day — the budget, or 'budgie,' as Bohdan Butkevych humorously referred to it, of this trip is UAH 477,000," she said.

According to her, Pishchanska travelled to London at the invitation of a non-governmental organisation that runs "advanced training courses for accountants".

Earlier, the media reported that Olha Pishchanska's sister Svitlana Pishchanska is the manager of President Zelenskyy's affairs in Italy and a sponsor of the Servant of the People party. The investigation notes that Svitlana Pishchanska has been a director of the Italian company San Tomasso since July 2019, which owns Zelenskyy's villa in the resort of Forte dei Marmi. In addition, Svitlana Pishchanska donated UAH 145,000 to the Servant of the People party. Svitlana Pishchanska herself told journalists that she has known Volodymyr Zelenskyy since childhood and grew up in the same yard with him.

