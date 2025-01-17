Child was injured as result of falling UAV debris in Kyiv region - RMA

On the night of January 16, fragments of a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle injured a child in the Kyiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the acting head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

"A child born in 2012 was injured in one of the settlements as a result of the fall of the wreckage of downed targets during an attack by enemy UAVs in Kyiv region. The boy has suspected contusion and a laceration of the thigh. He has been hospitalized. The child is being provided with all necessary medical care," said Kalashnyk.

According to him, the falling debris also caused a fire in a cafe shop and an attached boiler room over an area of almost 200 square meters. The fire is currently localized. The blast wave damaged the windows of a neighboring building.

