NATO takes over responsibility for coordinating military assistance to Ukraine - Bauer, Chairman of Alliance’s Military Committee

Some mechanisms previously organized by the United States are being taken over by NATO, including part of the responsibility for coordinating military assistance to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne, this was stated by the chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer.

"After the framework agreement reached in Washington, some of the mechanisms that were previously organized by the United States are now being transferred to NATO control. The SACU (Special Advisory Group on Ukraine) and the IDCC (International Coordination Centre) were a group of countries that helped Ukraine. Now NATO is taking over this responsibility. And the US has agreed to this," Bauer said.

He stressed that these changes are aimed at creating permanent assistance mechanisms that will ensure stability for Ukraine, regardless of changes in the political structure.

"For people like General Syrsky, who is directly in charge of operations at the front, the war does not depend on what is happening in the White House or anywhere else. The war will continue on Monday. That is why constant assistance is critically important for him," the admiral said.

According to him, the Alliance is committed to providing Ukraine with everything it needs to continue its fight.

"As the Secretary-General said, we must do everything to ensure that Ukraine has the strongest possible position when the negotiations begin. Until then, our support should be as strong as possible," Bauer stressed.

