Former top Interior Ministry official suspected of fraudulent procurement of equipment and bribery with cars

The NABU and the SAPO exposed a former top official of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on a large-scale scheme of embezzlement of budget funds and bribery. He is suspected of fraudulent purchases of equipment and receiving premium cars worth more than UAH 6 million.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SAPO press service.

As part of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that in 2020, one of the heads of the Ministry of Internal Affairs ensured that a predetermined company was selected as the winner of the procurement of video surveillance and access control equipment to be installed in the buildings of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. Despite the fact that the cost of this equipment was significantly overestimated, the state institution transferred funds for the equipment, which ultimately resulted in losses of more than UAH 16 million.

It turned out that in order to win this procurement, the entrepreneur transferred four premium cars worth more than UAH 6 million to the said high-ranking official of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine for free use during 2018-2019 through the NGO he headed.

Later, after the official was dismissed from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, these cars were actually transferred to his ownership through a donation agreement.

The actions of the former high-ranking official of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are qualified under Part 5 of Art. 191, Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

