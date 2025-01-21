Officer of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Rivne region found guilty of negligence in registration of logbooks - media

The Kostopil District Court of Rivne region considered a case of improper processing of official documents by the chief of communications of one of the battalions.

The case file states that on 10 July 2024, Senior Lieutenant Ihor P. began to perform the duties of Assistant Chief of Staff - Chief of Communications of one of the infantry battalions of the 156th Separate Mechanised Brigade.

In January 2025, the battalion underwent an inspection, which revealed that the unit's service documentation was in poor condition.

What shortcomings were identified

The battalion company registers partially lacked names of personnel;

There is no information on the beginning and end of the logs;

The personnel registers are not stitched or numbered;

Numerous corrections and errors were found in the personnel lists;

Battalion combat training logs are not properly filled out.

It is noted that the consequences of the officer's negligent attitude to his duties were that the battalion faced a problem as AWOL - soldiers began to flee the battalion, which became known to the brigade command.

The command believes that Ihor P.'s inaction is nothing more than a negligent attitude to military service. Therefore, on 6 January 2025, a report was drawn up against the officer under Part 2 of Article 172-15 (negligent attitude to military service committed in a special period) of the Code of Administrative Offences.

The officer explained that he had taken up his duties as the battalion's assistant chief of staff and chief of communications in July last year. Even then, he discovered that there were problems with the battalion's personnel records - the lists of servicemen contained inaccuracies, and he could not eliminate all the violations on his own, as he simply did not have the opportunity, although he tried to rectify the situation.

The court took into account that Ihor P. had not been brought to justice before and was aware of his guilt.

Therefore, on 15 January 2025, the Kostopil District Court of Rivne region, although it found the senior lieutenant guilty of negligence in military service, limited itself to an oral reprimand, after which it closed the proceedings.

