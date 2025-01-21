Israel’s Foreign Ministry offers to transfer Russian weapons captured by IDF in Lebanon to Ukraine

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has offered to transfer Russian-made weapons seized by the IDF to Ukraine. The Ukrainian side is counting on a positive decision in this regard.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the statement of the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel on Facebook.

The diplomatic mission said that on Tuesday, January 21, Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniichuk met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Israel Sharren Haskel.

"During the meeting, the ambassador thanked the interlocutor for her proposal to transfer to Ukraine the Russian-made weapons seized by the IDF in Lebanon or elsewhere from Israel's enemies. It was noted that this initiative is an important step in recognizing the common threats faced by both countries. The Ukrainian side expressed hope for a positive resolution of this issue," the statement reads.

In addition, the diplomats discussed "current common challenges" for Ukraine and Israel, including military cooperation between Iran and Russia.

Read more: Implementation of two-state solution for Israel and Palestine is only way to peace - Ukraine’s MFA

Korniichuk emphasized that countering such a threat is in the interests of both countries.

The parties also discussed the intensification of bilateral contacts at the highest and highest levels, as well as bilateral cooperation in the economic, consular and humanitarian spheres.

Earlier, Ambassador Korniichuk said that Ukraine hopes to receive Russian-made weapons seized by Israel in Lebanon and Gaza.

Read more: Ambassador Korniichuk: Launch of Israel’s early warning system in Ukraine is at final stage