Ambassador Korniichuk: Launch of Israel’s early warning system in Ukraine is at final stage

Israel has already provided Ukraine with everything it needs to deploy an early warning system. Its launch is at the final stage.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniichuk said this during the Kyiv Jewish Forum, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, part of the Israeli system is already being used by the Ukrainian military, in particular, three-dimensional radars made in Israel. These radars can be purchased in larger quantities, the diplomat explained.

Korniychuk also said that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had offered cooperation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in destroying Iranian drones.

"We see that our two wars are very much connected. We have common partners... and common enemies - Iran and its proxies, behind which is the Russian Federation. Huge warehouses of Russian weapons, fresh, produced last year, were used in Lebanon. I will not be surprised if North Korean missiles are found there tomorrow. Because these are parts of the same axis of evil today," added the Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel.

What preceded it?

In June 2022, Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Korniichuk, said that Kyiv wanted to purchase the Israeli Iron Dome and similar means of defense. He said that he considered this air defense system not a weapon but a tool that would save civilian lives.

As early as January 2023, Korniichuk talked about the transfer of Israeli technologies related to smart missile and drone warning. At that time, he said, the process was ongoing, and Ukraine should receive the system in full "in a certain time."

