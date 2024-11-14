Ukraine is being attacked by Russian Shaheds, - Air Force

On the evening of November 13, Russian attack UAVs violated Ukrainian airspace.

"Enemy strike UAVs from the Sumy region in the direction of the Poltava region, heading south," the Air Force warns.

Update on UAV movement

As of 9:58 p.m., enemy attack UAVs from Kursk region in eastern Sumy region, are heading in the direction of Poltava region, heading south.

As of 10:58 p.m., a group of drones from Kursk region in Sumy region, moving towards Poltava and Chernihiv regions, heading south and west.

As of 00:01 a.m., enemy attack UAVs in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, moving in a western direction.

