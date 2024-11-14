No matter who forms next government of Germany, they will ensure that support for Ukraine continues - Ambassador Jaeger

Germany's support for Ukraine will continue even after the change of the German government.

This was stated by German Ambassador Martin Jaeger.

"The coalition in Germany has collapsed, and we will also have elections in Germany in February next year... But I think we can say one thing with certainty: whoever forms the next German government, the future coalition, they will make sure that Germany's support for Ukraine continues," the diplomat said.

Jäger did not rule out that Germany might provide even more support to Ukrainians, but it depends on who forms the coalition.

"But nevertheless, there is a basic level, and it is safe. Germany will continue to support Ukraine next year and in the years to come," the ambassador summarized.

To recap, the ruling coalition in Germany collapsed on November 6, 2024, when Olaf Scholz announced the dismissal of Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who is the chairman of the Free Democratic Party. Almost all members of the government from the Free Democratic Party (FDP) headed by Lindner resigned.

According to media reports, early federal elections in Germany may be held on February 23, 2025.

