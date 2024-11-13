Zelenskyy and Scholz discussed further aid to Ukraine, - German government spokesman Gebestreit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Among other things, they discussed further assistance to Ukraine.

This was reported to journalists in Berlin by federal government spokesman Steffen Gebestreit, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET informs.

"The Chancellor reaffirmed the constant and unwavering solidarity with Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia's aggression, which has lasted for almost a thousand days. He assured that Germany would continue to support Ukraine in the military sphere in close coordination with European and international partners," Gebestreit said.

For his part, President Zelenskyy, according to the spokesman, thanked the German government for its military support, especially for strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

It is noted that the German Chancellor and the Ukrainian President agreed to continue a constructive exchange of views on possible ways to a just peace in Ukraine and to maintain close contacts.

As a reminder, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock recently called on Berlin and Europe to increase aid to Ukraine, as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may take advantage of the transition period in the United States to intensify hostilities at the front.

