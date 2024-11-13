Scholz: I will not change my position on supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reiterated his opposition to Ukraine's use of long-range Taurus cruise missiles to strike deep into Russian territory.

He said this during a speech in the Bundestag, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

I am against the fact that the weapons we supply are hitting deep into Russian territory. And I will not change my position on the supply of cruise missiles from Germany," Scholz said, commenting on his negative attitude to the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine.

During the prime minister's speech, deputies from the Free Democratic Party, which left the coalition, shouted: "Taurus".

Scholz's statement was made at a time when Germany is entering the election campaign period, as the Bundestag is scheduled to vote on the government's confidence vote on December 16.

If MPs do not support it, this will lead to early parliamentary elections, which may take place on February 23, 2025.

Earlier it was reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the dismissal of Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who is the chairman of the Free Democratic Party. This actually means the collapse of the ruling government coalition in Germany.

