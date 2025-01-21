Czech opposition says it will cancel initiative to supply Ukraine with shells if it comes to power

Karel Havlicek, the head of the so-called shadow government of the Czech Republic's largest opposition party ANO, said that his political party would not continue the initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine if it came to power.

This is stated in the material of Denik N, Censor.NET reports.

Havlicek is also the vice president of ANO, the movement of former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.

"We will not continue the munitions initiative. Not at all," Havlíček said in an interview with Respekt magazine, as quoted by the publication.

At the same time, he admitted that he did not know whether he would be the Czech prime minister if ANO wins the parliamentary elections.

According to Denik N, in this case, Babiš is likely to head the government.

Current Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala responded to Havlíček's statements.

"They are not pro-Russian, but they pushed Rosatom to complete the Dukovany NPP until the last minute. They are not pro-Russian, but they did nothing against our energy dependence on Russia. They are not pro-Russian, but they are in Putin's fan club in Europe. They are not pro-Russian, but..." - Fiala emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine has already received the promised one million rounds of ammunition from the European Union.

By the end of 2024, the Czech Republic promised to supply Ukraine with 500,000 artillery shells as part of the Czech initiative.