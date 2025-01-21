Air defense in action in Kyiv: debris from downed UAV fell into body of water in Dniprovskyi district (updated)

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv due to Russian drones on the outskirts of the city.

This was announced by the head of the KCMA Tymur Tkachenko, Censor.NET reports.

"There are hostile UAVs in the airspace on the outskirts of Kyiv. Please stay in safe places. Air defense in action," he said.

"In the city, on the left bank, air defense forces are shooting at enemy UAVs. Stay in shelters," said Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko.

"The threat of UAVs remains. It is already on the right bank of the city. Do not leave the shelters," Klytschko said.

At 8:43 p.m., the air raid alert is lifted in Kyiv.

Updated at 9:20 p.m.

The KCMA reported that as a result of air defense operations against enemy air targets, the debris of a downed drone fell into a body of water in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital.

There was no fire and no injuries.