70% of Ukrainians will not travel to another country if borders are opened - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

70% of Ukrainian citizens will not travel to another country, even if the borders are opened.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by Democratic Initiatives Foundation named after Ilko Kucheriv in cooperation with the Razumkov Centre sociological service, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, among the respondents, the share of men who would like to move to another country for permanent residence if the borders are open to all categories of the population is 25%, and women - 17%.

"The desire to move abroad for permanent residence in the event of the opening of the borders was most often reported by respondents aged 18 to 29 (33%). The older the age group to which the respondent belongs, the lower the share of respondents who would like to move abroad for permanent residence. Among respondents aged 30 to 39, 27% would like to move abroad, among respondents aged 40 to 49 - 23%, 50 to 59 - 16%, and among respondents over 60 - 9%.

26.5% of respondents who lived in the eastern regions before the full-scale invasion agreed that they would like to move abroad for permanent residence if the border were open to all categories of the population. Among respondents who had lived in the western regions before the full-scale invasion, 23 per cent said they would like to move abroad for permanent residence. Among those who lived in the central regions, 19% would like to move abroad, and in the southern regions - 12%," the study says.

For those who would like to move abroad in case the borders are opened, the main motivation for leaving is the lack of development opportunities (30.5%), threat to life as a result of hostilities (29%), insufficient social support from the state (29%), desire to reunite with relatives (26%), desire to take relatives who depend on the respondent (23%), and inability to find a job in accordance with the respondent's requirements (21%).

The survey was conducted from 29 November to 14 December 2024 in the government-controlled areas of Ukraine that are not in hostilities. A total of 1518 respondents over the age of 18 were interviewed face-to-face. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.6%.