Macron, Scholz prepare EU strategy in response to Trump administration’s policies - Bloomberg

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet on January 22 to discuss Europe's strategy for adapting to changes in world politics after Donald Trump takes office as president of the United States.

This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to its own sources, Censor.NET informs.

According to the publication, the leaders of the two key EU countries will discuss, in particular, the likelihood of the United States imposing duties on European exports. The purpose of the meeting is to agree on a common position in relations with the new Washington administration and prepare for possible economic challenges.

Other topics include the regulation of American tech giants such as X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram. The leaders of France and Germany plan to coordinate EU efforts to combat disinformation, hate speech, and other challenges that arise on these platforms.

Analysts say the meeting aims to demonstrate European unity and readiness to act quickly in response to potential political and economic threats.

Earlier it was reported that European officials are developing a strategy on how to avoid a trade war with, how to regulate security policy and how to deal with Donald Trump at the diplomatic level if he wins the US presidential election.