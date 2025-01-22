Almost 40 settlements in the Sumy region have been completely evacuated

The population from 38 settlements in Sumy region has been completely evacuated.

This was stated by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artiukh, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"In Konotop and Shostka districts, we have 38 settlements from which people have completely left, and these settlements have been handed over to the Armed Forces," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

He also added that Sumy and Shostka districts of Sumy region are currently suffering the most from Russian attacks, and forced evacuation of the population has been announced there.

Read more: Front line passes two kilometers from center of Kupiansk - CMA

"We are practically completing these evacuation measures today. But there are still many settlements where people remain who, for whatever reason, do not want to leave. We involve law enforcement agencies there and convince them to leave. We provide them with offers of accommodation in other cities," said Artiukh.

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration noted that up to 20 thousand more people need to be evacuated along the entire border of the region.

Speaking about the communities that have suffered the most destruction due to Russian shelling, Ariukh named the Velyka Pysarivka community of Okhtyrka district, Bilopillia community of Sumy district, Seredyna Budka community of Shostka district. He also said that every day the Russians destroy the Khotyn community of Sumy district with GABs. The head of the RMA noted that it is difficult to name the exact number of destroyed villages, as the shelling does not stop.

See more: Enemy hit residential sector in Sumy with "Shahed": there are casualties and damage. PHOTOS