Enemy hit residential sector in Sumy with "Shahed": there are casualties and damage. PHOTOS

Yesterday, 21 January 2025, late in the evening, an enemy drone struck a residential sector of Sumy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, the top floor of a two-story private residential building was partially destroyed and a fire broke out.

The rescuers extinguished the fire and examined the area where the strike was carried out.

Preliminary, 13 private houses were damaged.

Three people suffered minor injuries and an acute stress reaction. After receiving medical care, the people refused to be hospitalized.











