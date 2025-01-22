ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10544 visitors online
News Photo
1 930 1

Enemy hit residential sector in Sumy with "Shahed": there are casualties and damage. PHOTOS

Yesterday, 21 January 2025, late in the evening, an enemy drone struck a residential sector of Sumy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, the top floor of a two-story private residential building was partially destroyed and a fire broke out.

The rescuers extinguished the fire and examined the area where the strike was carried out.

Preliminary, 13 private houses were damaged.

See more: Invaders attacked Sumy and Nedryhailiv with "shaheds", two people were wounded, enterprise and houses were damaged. PHOTO (updated)

Three people suffered minor injuries and an acute stress reaction. After receiving medical care, the people refused to be hospitalized.

Наслідки обстрілу Сум 21 січня 2025 року
Наслідки обстрілу Сум 21 січня 2025 року
Наслідки обстрілу Сум 21 січня 2025 року
Наслідки обстрілу Сум 21 січня 2025 року
Наслідки обстрілу Сум 21 січня 2025 року

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the invaders attacked Sumy and Nedryhailo with "Shaheds", two people were wounded, and an enterprise and houses were damaged

Author: 

shoot out (13435) Sumska region (1194) Sumy (251) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (786) Shahed (678) Sumskyy district (143) war in Ukraine (2828)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 