Invaders attacked Sumy and Nedryhailiv with "shaheds", two people were wounded, enterprise and houses were damaged. PHOTO (updated)

On the evening of January 21, Russian invaders attacked the village of Nedryhailiv, Romny district, Sumy region, with attack drones. Preliminary, there were hits on civilian infrastructure.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Romny DMA Valentyna Nazarenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy continues to use attack unmanned aerial vehicles. There are preliminary hits on the civilian infrastructure of the district," the official wrote.

In his turn, the head of the community, Kostiantyn Volkov, said in a comment to Suspilne that the Russians attacked the village of Nedryhailiv with "shaheds".

Preliminary, there were three hits. There is currently no information about the victims.

Update

Subsequently, the Sumy RMA reported that in the evening of January 21, 2025, the enemy attacked the village of Nedryhailiv in the Romny district using a UAV. The production building of the enterprise was damaged, and two people were injured.

Also, according to the RMA, the enemy attacked Sumy in the evening.

"After 9 p.m., there was another UAV hit - in the residential sector in the city of Sumy. Private residential buildings were damaged. Preliminary, there are no casualties. Rescuers are working at the scene, the victims are being provided with medical assistance," the statement said.

