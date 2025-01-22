Trump sends 1000 troops to US-Mexico border - media

Thousands of additional US troops are being sent to the southern US border with Mexico just two days after President Donald Trump ordered a military buildup there.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News and CNN.

It is noted that there are already about 2,200 soldiers on the border as part of the Joint Task Force North.

They support the work of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and perform mainly logistical and administrative tasks: data management, monitoring, detection and maintenance of vehicles.

Additional troops, who will soon be deployed to the border with Mexico, will perform mostly the same tasks, CNN reports.

According to the channel's sources, more active military personnel are expected to be sent to the border in the coming weeks and months. However, it is not yet known whether they will be armed. Also, none of the soldiers have the authority to perform law enforcement functions.

Trump has repeatedly promised to carry out the largest deportation in US history.

Preparing for the potential influx, Mexico has begun construction of giant tent shelters in the city of Ciudad Juarez as part of the government's plan to create centers in nine cities in the north of the country.

According to CNN, the number of migrants crossing the southern border has recently decreased. Every day, between 1,100 and 1,300 migrants cross the border illegally.

