Russians injured 6 people in Kherson region during day

On January 22, the Russian military shelled settlements in the Kherson region using artillery, mortars, and drones. Six people were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched in criminal proceedings over the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As of 5:30 p.m., six people have been reported injured in the attacks.

Kherson

An employee of the State Emergency Service was injured in Kherson due to enemy shelling.

Pryozerne

A 41-year-old woman was seriously injured and a 76-year-old man was wounded in the artillery shelling of Pryozerne.

Bilozerka

During the day, the enemy attacked Bilozerka. Two men aged 30 and 61 were wounded there.

Antonivka

In Antonivka, a 46-year-old woman was wounded by an explosive dropped from a drone.

At least 16 civilian objects were damaged, including private houses and vehicles.

