During day, Russian troops shelled 9 communities in Sumy region: they used artillery, mortars and FPV drones

During the day on January 22, Russian occupants fired 49 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 76 explosions were recorded.

The situation on the border was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, the following areas were shelled:

Shalyhyne community: FPV drones were used to strike from the territory of Russia (9 explosions).

Svesa community: the enemy fired from artillery (7 explosions).

Seredyna-Buda community: an enemy UAV dropped explosive devices (2 explosions), mortar shelling (7 explosions), and FPV drone attacks (7 explosions). The shelling damaged an outbuilding of the health care facility. Also, an enemy aircraft launched GABs from the territory of Russia (4 explosions). A private house was damaged as a result of the shelling.

Velyka Pysarivka community: FPV drone strikes (4 explosions) and artillery shelling (9 explosions) were recorded.

Krasnopillia community: 6 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community. There were also explosive ordnance drops from UAVs (8 explosions) and FPV drone strikes (2 explosions).

Nova Sloboda community: FPV drone strikes were recorded (3 explosions).

Bilopillia community: the enemy fired from mortars (5 explosions).

Hlukhiv community: an FPV drone attack was carried out (1 explosion).

Yunakivka community: Russians fired from artillery (1 explosion) and launched GAB bomb from an airplane (1 explosion).

Earlier, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Artiukh, said that the population fro, 38 settlements in Sumy region had been completely evacuated.