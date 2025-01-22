Ruscists dropped 9 FABs on Kostiantynivka: 1 killed, 5 wounded. PHOTOS

In the morning, Russian occupation forces attacked Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region with high-explosive bombs.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Ruscists dropped nine 250-kilogram bombs on the city and later attacked with a drone. The strikes killed 1 person and injured 5.

In total, 92 objects were damaged, namely:

- 8 multi-storey buildings;

- 14 private houses;

- 26 garages;

- 18 outbuildings;

- 11 passenger cars;

- 2 administrative buildings;

- 1 coffee shop;

- 1 infrastructure facility;

- 6 DTEK power lines;

- 5 gas pipelines.

The head of the region reminded that in the morning 2 people were injured as a result of the occupiers' artillery strikes.

Read more: Ruscists struck 3.8 thousand times in Donetsk region over 24 hours, record number - RMA









