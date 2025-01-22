ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10598 visitors online
News Photo War
1 276 1

Ruscists dropped 9 FABs on Kostiantynivka: 1 killed, 5 wounded. PHOTOS

In the morning, Russian occupation forces attacked Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region with high-explosive bombs.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Ruscists dropped nine 250-kilogram bombs on the city and later attacked with a drone. The strikes killed 1 person and injured 5.

In total, 92 objects were damaged, namely:

- 8 multi-storey buildings;
- 14 private houses;
- 26 garages;
- 18 outbuildings;
- 11 passenger cars;
- 2 administrative buildings;
- 1 coffee shop;
- 1 infrastructure facility;
- 6 DTEK power lines;
- 5 gas pipelines.

The head of the region reminded that in the morning 2 people were injured as a result of the occupiers' artillery strikes.

Read more: Ruscists struck 3.8 thousand times in Donetsk region over 24 hours, record number - RMA

Russian Federation strikes at Kostiantynivka with FABs
Russian Federation strikes at Kostiantynivka with FABs
Russian Federation strikes at Kostiantynivka with FABs
Russian Federation strikes at Kostiantynivka with FABs
Russian Federation strikes at Kostiantynivka with FABs

Author: 

war (1058) shoot out (13435) Donetska region (3853) Kramatorskyy district (266) Kostyantynivka (212) war in Ukraine (2828)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 