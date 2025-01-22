Ruscists dropped 9 FABs on Kostiantynivka: 1 killed, 5 wounded. PHOTOS
In the morning, Russian occupation forces attacked Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region with high-explosive bombs.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
Ruscists dropped nine 250-kilogram bombs on the city and later attacked with a drone. The strikes killed 1 person and injured 5.
In total, 92 objects were damaged, namely:
- 8 multi-storey buildings;
- 14 private houses;
- 26 garages;
- 18 outbuildings;
- 11 passenger cars;
- 2 administrative buildings;
- 1 coffee shop;
- 1 infrastructure facility;
- 6 DTEK power lines;
- 5 gas pipelines.
The head of the region reminded that in the morning 2 people were injured as a result of the occupiers' artillery strikes.
