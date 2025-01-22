Zelenskyy on negotiation conditions: Russia must pull back to pre-full-scale invasion lines

Russia should pull back to the line before a full-scale invasion. Then it will be a fair opportunity to start negotiations to end the war.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Bloomberg on the sidelines of the Economic Forum in Davos, Censor.NET reports.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine would do everything to ensure that the peace talks were fair.

"And fair means guarantees that the enemy will withdraw at least to the line of full-scale invasion. This would be a fair opportunity to start a dialogue, but it can be different, it happens in life," the head of state said.

In the interview, Zelenskyy also said that the key point of any agreement for Ukraine would be reliable security guarantees from the United States and Europe. Ukraine wants to secure these commitments from US President Donald Trump before possible negotiations with Russia.

