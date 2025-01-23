57 Russian UAVs out of 92 launched were shot down by air defenses. 27 were lost in air, 3 more were lost in air. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of January 23, 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with drones and ballistic missiles.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the enemy launched 92Shahed UAVs and other types of drones from the directions of: Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The Russians also fired 4 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region at the city of Zaporizhzhia.

See more: Consequences of attack by "Shaheds" on Kyiv region: 4 houses, car, and cafe were damaged. PHOTOS

"As of 09.30 a.m., 57 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in the Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.



27 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences). Three UAVs are in the air - combat operations are ongoing!" they said.

As a result of the ballistic missile strike on Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and one wounded. Kharkiv region also suffered from the fall of downed enemy UAVs.

Read more on Censor.NET: Russians shelled Kramatorsk in the morning, 2 people were wounded. PHOTO.