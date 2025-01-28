During special operations in the Kursk region, the soldiers of the 8th Special Forces Regiment cleared enemy positions, inflicted significant losses on the enemy in manpower and captured important enemy trophies.

During the battle, the SOF operators killed two North Korean soldiers. In addition, using drone strikes, our soldiers killed 7 occupiers and wounded 10 more.

"The operators of the 8th Regiment of the Special Forces also found and seized the following at enemy positions: personal protective equipment and military equipment of the occupiers, a DL-5 rangefinder, a 1PN139-1 thermal imaging sight, an AK-12 assault rifle with a 1P87 sight, and communications equipment that may contain data on the enemy's movements and plans. In addition, enemy documents were found," the statement said.

The trophies, including equipment and documents, will provide important information about the enemy's tactics and resources.

SOF soldiers cleared positions in Kursk region and collected personal data on DPRK soldiers.





















As a reminder, on 21 January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 4,000 DPRK soldiers had already been eliminated in the Kursk region. It was also noted that there was a fierce battle between the SOF operators and the North Koreans in the Kursk region: 21 DPRK soldiers were eliminated, and another 40 were three hundred."