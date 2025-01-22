Fierce battle between SOF operators and North Koreans in Kursk region: 21 DPRK soldiers killed, 40 more - three hundred. VIDEO

Special Operations Forces operators killed 21 and wounded 40 DPRK soldiers who were attacking Ukrainian positions in the Kursk region of Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SOF.

As noted, the operators of the 8th Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with friendly infantrymen, held back the attack of the North Koreans fighting on the side of Russia for more than eight hours with small arms and grenade launchers. Snipers also worked.

Watch more: SOF soldiers cleared positions in Kursk region and collected personal data on DPRK soldiers. VIDEO

"At the ninth hour of the battle, the SOF group had only a third of their ammunition left. They spent the rest on destroying the enemy. The operators decided to exfiltrate - a military tactic to quickly get the group off the battlefield to safety. The fighters coordinated their exodus in two Humvees," the SOF explained.

As a reminder, on 21 January, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 4,000 DPRK soldiers had already been eliminated in Kursk region.