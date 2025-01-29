Seven combat engagements took place near Vovchansk and Starytsia, 123 occupiers killed in Kharkiv sector - OTG "Kharkiv"

The operational situation in the Kharkiv sector has not changed significantly and remains difficult. During the day, 123 occupiers were killed.

This is stated in the report of the OTG "Kharkiv" on the situation in the operational area as of the morning of 29 January, Censor.NET reports.



Over the past day, there were seven combat clashes with Russian invaders in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia. Russian occupiers struck 81 times with kamikaze drones and fired 502 times at the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

Russian army's losses

The defence forces continue to effectively destroy the manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers. The enemy's losses over the past day amounted to 123 creatures, of which 65 were irreversible, and 58 were sanitary.

Read more: 88 attacks were repelled in Pokrovsk direction, enemy tried to wedge into our defenses in Toretsk direction - General Staff. MAP

In addition, the enemy lost 73 pieces of weapons and military equipment destroyed and damaged in this area:

2 artillery systems;

8 vehicles;

9 units of special equipment;

54 UAVs.

It was also destroyed:

81 shelters for personnel;

1 ammunition storage facility;

1 UAV launch pad.

Read more: Enemy tried to break through defensive lines near Vovchansk, and in Tykhe region operated with support of armored vehicles - OTG "Kharkiv"

As a reminder, in total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated 834,670 Russian invaders.