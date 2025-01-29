In era of global competition, EU must be competitive, and for this it needs Ukraine, - Sybiha

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is convinced that the European Union must be competitive, and for this it needs Ukraine.

Sibiga wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"In the era of global competition, the EU must be competitive. To do this, it needs Ukraine - with its strong army, rapidly developing technologies, renewable energy, brave people and other advantages," he wrote.

Sibiga also said that Ukraine is working to speed up accession talks during the Polish and Danish presidencies this year.

Read more: Kallas talks with Rubio: they also discussed war in Ukraine