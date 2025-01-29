ENG
News
Sybiha invited to expanded meeting of foreign ministers in Paris

Ukraine Calls on NATO to Decide on Invitation to Join

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will take part in an expanded meeting of the foreign ministers of France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain, the EU and the United States.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the sources, the meeting will take place on February 12 in Paris.

The meeting is expected to discuss security issues, further assistance to Ukraine, and strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia.

As a reminder, on January 20, the U.S. Senate voted to appoint Marco Rubio as Secretary of State.

