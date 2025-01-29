Ukraine is being attacked by Russian drones - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of January 29, Russian troops launched attack drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force telegram channel.

Movement of attack UAVs

UAVs in the north of Sumy region. Heading for Chernihiv region.

Update on UAV movement

Several groups of UAVs from Kharkiv region towards Poltava region.

Several groups of attack UAVs through Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk region. They are heading west.

New groups of "Shahed" in Sumy region. They are heading to Poltava region.

