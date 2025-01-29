ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4983 visitors online
News
4 267 7

Ukraine is being attacked by Russian drones - Air Force (updated)

shaheds

On the evening of January 29, Russian troops launched attack drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force telegram channel.

Movement of attack UAVs

  • UAVs in the north of Sumy region. Heading for Chernihiv region.

Update on UAV movement

  • Several groups of UAVs from Kharkiv region towards Poltava region.
  • Several groups of attack UAVs through Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk region. They are heading west.
  • New groups of "Shahed" in Sumy region. They are heading to Poltava region.

Read more: 29 out of 57 "Shaheds" destroyed, 14 more drones lost in area - Air Force

Author: 

Air forces (1494) air alert (341) Shahed (687) war in Ukraine (2886)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 