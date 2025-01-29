29 out of 57 "Shaheds" destroyed, 14 more drones lost in area - Air Force

On the night of 29 January 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 57 "Shahed"-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

How many drones did our air defence destroy?

According to the Air Force, as of 09.30 a.m., 29 "Shahed" and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions.

14 enemy imitator drones were lost in the area (without any negative consequences).

"As a result of the enemy attack, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Sumy regions suffered," the Air Force said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the occupiers had attacked a food processing plant in Mykolaiv, killing two women. It was also noted that Russian troops attacked Izmail district with "Shaheds": they targeted the port infrastructure, damaging buildings.