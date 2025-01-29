War will end when Ukraine is able to win just peace for itself and Russia is held accountable - Zelenskyy

The war will end when Ukraine is able to win a just peace for itself and Russia is held accountable for its crimes.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with cadets and lyceum students of 18 military educational institutions, Censor.NET reports.

"When will the war end? The moment Ukraine is able to win a just peace for itself. There are a lot of things. Someone has a different attitude to this. First of all, a just peace, so as not to forget all those who are not with us, who gave their lives. There must be fair responsibility for everything that the aggressor state has done. When we have this, when we can guarantee it, then the war will end," the Head of State said.

He also noted that the transition to a diplomatic solution to the conflict in one format or another would not mean the final end of the war.

"Remember, there was a frozen conflict after the occupation of Crimea and part of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. It happened and it led to a full-scale invasion. This means that the war was not over. That is why it is very important for us to stand up to the end this time," Zelenskyy added.

