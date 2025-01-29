White House denies information about rescinding freeze on federal financial aid: Trump’s orders remain in effect

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denied the information spread in the media about the rescinding of the freeze on US federal financial assistance.

She wrote about this in the social network X.

"This is not the rescission of the freeze on federal funding. It's just a rescission of the Office of Management and Budget memo," she said.

The White House spokeswoman added that this was done "to end any confusion caused by the injunction."

"The president's orders regarding federal funding remain in full force and will be strictly enforced," Leavitt said.

Earlier, US media reported that the Trump administration had rescinded the freeze on federal aid programs.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Zelenskyy had instructed government officials to report on those US support programs that are currently suspended. Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Vereshchuk announced talks on resuming funding for humanitarian projects.

Also on January 29, it became known that a US court had blocked Trump's decision to suspend funding for nonprofit organizations.

As reported earlier, USAID confirmed the complete suspension of funding for all programs and projects in Ukraine for 90 days to implement the State Department's directive to audit foreign aid. This decision applies to all countries where USAID operates, with the exception of Israel and Egypt.

Ukrainian organizations and local governments are notified of the need to suspend the implementation of projects funded by USAID or organizations dependent on American funding.

USAID supports projects in more than 100 countries around the world, including Ukraine, where funds are used to rebuild schools, provide healthcare services, and repair the critical energy system.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, USAID has allocated $2.6 billion in humanitarian aid to Ukraine and $5 billion in development aid.

