Period for undergoing MMC for persons with limited fitness may be extended for another four months - Vereshchuk

In the near future, the Defense Committee of the Verkhovna Rada will register a bill with amendments to the MMC (Military Medical Commission) for persons with limited fitness.

This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Vereshchuk, Censor.NET reports.

She noted that there are two important things:

extend the deadline for mandatory MMC for another four months, meaning that the deadline will be postponed to early June 2025.

the obligation to undergo the MMC does not apply to persons of limited fitness under the age of 25.

"I thank the Chairman of the Defense Committee, Oleksandr Zavitnevych, for his constructiveness and efficiency. I urge people's deputies to support this bill," Vereshchuk urged.

