US Congress will work with Trump team to continue aid to Ukraine - Republican Congressman Wilson

The U.S. Congress will work with the administration of the new U.S. president to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine. This issue will move forward because key figures in the new government support freedom and democracy in the world.

This conviction was expressed by the co-chairman of the Ukrainian Caucus in the US Congress, Republican Congressman Joe Wilson, during the events of the Ukrainian Week in Washington, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Absolutely, we will work with the administration," the lawmaker said in response to a question about plans to push the Trump government to continue the distribution of aid to Ukraine, which was approved by Congress last year.

In this context, he expressed confidence that the key appointees in the new team are sensitive to the need to support freedom and democracy.

"Marco Rubio is a man whose family fled totalitarian Cuba, a colony of the Soviet Union. So, the secretary of state doesn't need to explain what consequences this could have," the congressman said.

Another senior official in Trump's team, National Security Advisor Michael Walts, is also a "fighter for freedom and democracy," Wilson said.

In addition, according to him, former Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who was appointed as the US Permanent Representative to the UN, holds similar views, the Republican Party representative emphasized.

"The people President Trump appoints are recognized friends of freedom and democracy in the world," Wilson emphasized.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Crawford, a critic of aid to Ukraine, was appointed chairman of the US Congressional Intelligence Committee.