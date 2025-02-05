Britain seeks to guarantee Ukraine that Putin will not return with war - Lammy

The United Kingdom will continue to work to ensure peace in Ukraine so that Russia and its President Vladimir Putin do not return to aggression.

This was stated by British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs David Lammy at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the United Kingdom will play a key role in ensuring peace in Ukraine when the time comes.

"I have no doubt that when we do get to peace - and we will get to peace at some point - you will see the United Kingdom playing a full role in making sure that Putin does not come back. It has to be a lasting peace, and the United Kingdom is very clear on that," Lammy added.

He also added that the UK will continue to support Ukraine in developing innovative defense capabilities.

"I believe that at this stage we do not see that Russia is serious about negotiations and serious about peace. And the conditions put forward by Putin last year were not a basis on which you could seriously expect a sovereign country to start negotiations," he said.

As a reminder, the UK is providing Ukraine with about $70 million in financial support aimed at strengthening the state's resilience, developing the energy system, economic recovery, and social programs.

Earlier it was reported that British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived on a visit to Kyiv.

