"Prosecutor’s Office: Iskander-M used by Russia to hit Izium was fired from military training ground in Rostov region

Russian Federation strikes Izium with Iskander-M from Rostov region

It has been established that the ballistic missile that Russia used to hit Izium on February 4, 2025, was launched from the Rostov region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office.

"Prosecutors quickly established that the Iskander-M ballistic missile that hit the center of Izium on February 4 was launched from a military training ground in the Rostov region of Russia.

Law enforcers are taking all measures to identify the highest military and political commanders who ordered the missile strike and the direct perpetrators of this crime. The investigation is ongoing," the statement said.

Russian troops strike in Izyum

On February 4, an explosion was reported in Izium. Later, it became known that the Nazis had fired ballistic missiles at the city. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a Russian missile strike destroyed part of the city council building in Izium.

A Russian missile strike on Izium in the Kharkiv region killed 6 people.

