Since beginning of day, 80 combat engagements took place in frontline, situation is most intense in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

As of today, 80 combat engagements took place. The situation in the Pokrovsk direction remained the most intense today.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official telegram channel of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

Today, the enemy launched one missile (one rocket), 48 air strikes, dropping 78 GABs (guided aerial bombs), and fired more than 4,400 times at the positions of our troops and settlements.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked four times near Kozacha Lopan and in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor tried to advance to our positions seven times during the day near Zahryzove, Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Nova Kruhliakivka.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of Novoliubivka, Kopanky, Zelenyi Hai, Hrekivka, Novoiehorivka, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi and Torske. Ukrainian troops stopped eight attacks, three more battles are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders eight times in the areas of Spirne, Siversk and Verkhnekamianske, all attacks have been repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky, and one combat engagement is still ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike on Stupochki with a GAB.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy conducted nine offensives against the positions of our troops in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka and Shcherbynivka. Enemy aircraft attacked Kleban-Byk and Katerynivka.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to break through our defense 20 times in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Tarasivka, Udachne, Nadiivka, Promin, Pishchane, Dachne and Ulakly. Our troops repelled 18 attacks, two firefights are still ongoing. Ulakly came under an enemy air strike.

According to available information, the occupiers' losses in the area amounted to 298 people killed and wounded, and 16 vehicles, a satellite communication device, a trench electronic warfare system, a self-propelled artillery system, and a mortar were destroyed; our defenders also damaged two tanks, two vehicles, a BM-21 Grad, a cannon, and a self-propelled artillery system.

The situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks by the occupation army in the vicinity of Kostiantynopil. The enemy launched air strikes near Komar, Rozlyv, Burlatske and Bahatyr.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of Novopil twice with the support of aviation, and also conducted air strikes on Huliaipole, Yehorivka and Bilohorivka.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the directions of Orikhiv and Prydniprovske.

Kursk direction

Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy attacks in the Kursk sector. In addition, the enemy launched 37 air strikes, dropping 52 GABs, and fired 371 artillery rounds at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities.

Today, the soldiers of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol, the 34th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, and the 32nd Separate Mechanized Brigade should be commended for their effective and professional combat work, as they effectively destroy the enemy, causing irreparable losses in manpower and equipment.