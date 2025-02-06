There were 90 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Enemy attacked in 9 sectors - General Staff. MAP

Over the last day, 90 combat engagements were registered. Hostile attacks took place in the Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Huliaipillia sectors.

Shellings of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile attacks involving three missiles and 85 air strikes, including 134 GABs at the positions of Ukrainian units and localities. In addition, it carried out more than 5,800 shellings, including 107 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,293 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Halahanivka, Stupochky, Kleban-Byk, Katerynivka, Druzhba, Ulakly, Pokrovsk, Serhiivka, Novopavlivka, Andriivka, Komar, Rozlyv, Burlatske, Bahatyr, Novopil, Huliaipole, Yehorivka, Bilohiria.

Hostilities in the east

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Kozacha Lopan.

Eight occupiers' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Zahryzove, Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 11 times. He tried to advance near Novoliubivka, Kopanky, Zelenyi Hai, Hrekivka, Novoiehorivka, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi and Torske.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders nine times in the areas of Spirne, Siversk and Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, three firefights were registered in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out nine attacks near Toretsk, Dyliivka and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 24 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Tarasivka, Udachne, Nadiivka, Promin, Pishchane, Dachne and Ulakly.

Situation in the south and north

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three attacks on the positions of our troops near Kostiantynopil.

In the Huliaipillia sector, the invaders made two attacks in the direction of Novopil.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi sectors.

In the operational zone in the Kursk region, Ukrainian Defence Forces units repelled nine attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy carried out 54 air strikes using 78 guided bombs, and fired 415 artillery shells at the positions of our troops and settlements, including 14 from multiple launch rocket systems.

There were no signs of enemy offensive groups forming in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces hit 19 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, one command post, an artillery unit, as well as an electronic warfare station of the Russian invaders.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1240 casualties over the last day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralised 18 tanks, 16 armoured combat vehicles, 46 artillery systems, 2 multiple launch rocket systems, 2 air defence systems, 83 operational and tactical UAVs, 133 vehicles and 2 units of special equipment of the occupiers.

