Conversation with Putin is possible only when there is chance to get closer to peace - Merz

Candidate for the post of the next German Chancellor Friedrich Merz does not rule out a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but under one condition.

He said this in an interview with the Funke Media Group, Censor.NET reports with reference to ntv.

Mertz noted that a conversation with the Kremlin leader is possible only if it brings everyone closer to peace in Ukraine.

"If I call Putin, it will be only when we have a chance to get closer to a peaceful settlement," he emphasized.

Merz also criticized incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his phone call with Putin and called it "well orchestrated."

However, the Russian dictator's response was to intensify the bombing of Ukraine, he added.

Earlier, Friedrich Merz said that Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine should end without any hope for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who unleashed it, to achieve his goals and conquer Ukraine.

