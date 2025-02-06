Rules of behaviour to be created for representatives of TCR on treatment of persons liable for military service - Land Forces

In February, it is planned to develop rules for representatives of the TCR on the treatment of civilians liable for military service.

This was stated in an interview with hromadske by Vitalii Sarantsev, head of the Communications Department of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that such rules will be mandatory for everyone, and they are planned to be created in February.

Sarantsev stressed that these rules will be brought to all TCR military in order to prevent human rights violations and not to stir up society in the future.

"Unfortunately, yes, sometimes there are negative things happening on the part of the TCR. But this does not go unnoticed and does not go unpunished. Investigations are carried out and appropriate conclusions are drawn. But what does the enemy do? He simply scales up these issues and escalates them," he added.

In addition, Sarantsev also stressed that terms such as "busification" and "catching of people" should disappear from the everyday vocabulary of Ukrainians, as they are an element of Russian PSYOP.

"No matter how it may sound now, "Russian PSYOP" is already becoming a meme. However, it is very easy to get into our usage. Although not so long ago there was a story where Russian propagandists themselves stated that they were the first to call us "catchers of people". And we happily and easily picked it up and use it in our vocabulary, only worsening our own condition. In other words, such information attacks are carried out on the territory of our country against us. And we ourselves are helping the enemy to get ourselves into this loop," summed up the Head of the Communications Department of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

