Poltava region’s TCR steps up security measures after series of bombings in different regions of Ukraine

In the Poltava region, the TCR and SS are stepping up security measures after the murder of a serviceman in Pyriatyn, as well as a series of terrorist attacks against TCR employees in different regions of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Roman Istomin, a spokesperson for the Poltava Regional TCR and SS, in a commentary to Radio Liberty (Svoboda Ranok project).

"Literally in the first few hours after receiving information that an attack on our military man had taken place, verbal orders were given, and later written orders were given on how to respond, on increasing vigilance. Accordingly, we are now also working to strengthen the protection of the territory where we have, for example, video surveillance. We have it. But we are building up, increasing the number of people involved in security, of course, there will definitely be more people. Perhaps, indeed, there will be some inconvenience for residents in that they will have to wait longer until the details of their arrival are clarified. Of course, the inspection of packages, bags, backpacks is already underway and will continue unequivocally," said Istomin.

He also does not oppose the decision to provide the TCR and SS soldiers with body cameras, as they have nothing to hide.

"This is my personal opinion, of course, but it seems to me that the soldiers will even be in favour of having their conversations recorded, so that in the event of a conflict situation, they will have a video to prove that the conflict was not provoked by them," explained the spokesman for the Poltava TCR.

Security measures are also being stepped up at military enlistment offices in Lviv region.

According to Oleh Dombrovskyi, spokesman for the Operational Command "West", these are basic security measures.

Given the situation, Dombrovskyi urges citizens to be attentive and observant when in public places, in particular when visiting recruitment centres.

"This is also for the information of each individual person liable for military service who comes to update their military registration data or undergo a military medical commission or other events. For example, to plan your time, to call in advance, to agree on the time, place of the meeting, on how long it may take to implement a particular request of a citizen - about what I constantly say - about common sense, about healthy communication between citizens and between the military. And vice versa," he added.

Earlier it was reported that two residents of Lubny and Poltava were notified of suspicion of killing a serviceman at a petrol station.

Censor.NET reported that on 1 February 2025, an RTCR serviceman accompanying the mobilised was shot dead at a petrol station in Pyriatyn. The attacker was later detained.

On 5 February 2025, an explosion occurred near the building of the TCR and SS of Kamianets-Podilskyi in Khmelnytskyi region.

Four people were injured in the attack. The person who committed the crime died.

