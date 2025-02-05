Murder of TCR military at petrol station: Oleksandr Sykalchuk was bidden farewell in Dykanka. PHOTOS

On 4 February, in the village of Dykanka, a funeral service was held for Oleksandr Sykalchuk, a soldier of the district TCR and SS, who was killed at a petrol station in Pyriatyn on 31 January.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The memorial service was held at the Church of St Luke of Crimea in Dykanka. The colleagues of the fallen soldier, friends and fellow villagers came to bid farewell.

"The guys are dying on the frontline, and here, it would seem, is the rear, but there are also such losses. My condolences to his family and friends. He was a good, sensitive man, people respected him. A man... What can I say about a good man. There is not enough airtime. A good son, brother. I have the most sincere feedback about him, about the man. We are very sorry and offer our condolences to the family and friends for this loss. May he rest in peace. Around 01:30 p.m., the cortege with the body of the soldier arrived in his native village. The convoy made a circle of honour around the central park, after which a memorial service was held at the Church of St Luke of Crimea. Fellow villagers lined the route of the motorcade, forming a living corridor of remembrance. People came with flowers and flags. The funeral service also took place near the house where the soldier lived and near the house of his parents," said Eduard Barabash, a fellow villager of the deceased.

Read more: Killings of soldiers in rear are red line. Lightning-fast and tough reaction from authorities is necessary - Drapatyi

He was mobilised in September 2023. He served in the security company of the district TCR and SS.

"Very modest, very honest, friendly. He had many friends. You can see how many people are here today. He had no enemies, no enemies. He got along with everyone, always came to the rescue. No matter who asked him for anything. I knew him for a long time, even before the war we knew each other. And then he was my subordinate, he served with me here, in the security company of the Poltava TCR. He was unable to serve for health reasons, he had problems with his health, he was even discharged from conscript service when he was 18-20 years old, because of his health," said former commander Oleksandr Dziuba.

They said goodbye to the soldier near his parents' house and near the house where he lived with his family.

Read more: Murder of military commissary at gas station in Pyriatyn: two Poltava region residents are served suspicion notices. PHOTO

Oleksandr Sykalchuk was buried at the local cemetery near Urochishe Rih. He is survived by his parents, wife and two children.

Murder of a TCR employee in Poltava region

On 1 February 2025, an RTCR serviceman accompanying the mobilised was shot dead at a petrol station in Pyriatyn. The attacker was later detained.

Two people, residents of Lubny and Poltava, were served a notice of suspicion of murdering a serviceman.

On 3 February, the Pyriatyn District Court imposed a preventive measure on two men involved in the murder of a serviceman of the Poltava RTCR and SS. The court took both men into custody without the right to be released on bail.

Read more: Murder of TCR serviceman in Poltava region: second suspect arrested