Kellogg on peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia: This will not be repeat of Afghanistan

US President Donald Trump's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said that the decision to end the war should be "quick and beneficial" for both sides.

According to Censor.NET, Kellogg said this in an interview with Fox News.

"I want to start counting down to 100 days and see where we are - is it still a truce or is it peace. I think it all depends on what is realistically possible. But this will not be a repeat of Afghanistan, where the process lasted for four years. It should not turn into an endless story," he emphasized.

According to Kellogg, the decision to end the Russian-Ukrainian war should be quick and beneficial not only for Kyiv and Moscow, but also for the United States and the rest of the world.

Read more: Chance of Ukraine getting nuclear weapons back is "somewhere between slim and none", - Kellogg

As a reminder, US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg will visit Ukraine on February 20. This date was suggested by the American side.

Bloomberg wrote that US allies expect the Trump administration to unveil a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference on February 14-16.