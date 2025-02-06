Trump to personally present US plan to end war in Ukraine, - Kellogg

US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg said that at the Munich Security Conference to be held in the coming days, he will not present the US plan to end the war in Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with Newsmax, Censor.NET reports.

Kellogg noted that although some media claim that the plan will be presented during the event, this is not true.

"We are going to the Munich Security Conference. One media outlet said that next week we will present a ‘peace plan’. No, there are no such plans. I did not comment on them. The person who will present the ‘peace plan’ is the US president, not Keith Kellogg," he said.

Kellogg also noted that he and his team would help the president with the implementation of the peace process.

"We will be involved, we will help him with this. This will not happen next week. We will have discussions with European leaders and we will pass everything on to the US president. And we will move on," he explained.

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg said he would take part in the Munich Security Conference 2025 to discuss the future of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

